Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Up 0.2 %
TRINL stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $28.14.
