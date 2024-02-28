O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 14.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,730 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $461.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

