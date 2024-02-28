C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.52

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a market cap of C$59.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.05.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

