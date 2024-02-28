Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.94-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1-16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.84 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.940-6.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Shares of RSG traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 280,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.64 and a 200 day moving average of $158.12. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

