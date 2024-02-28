Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Releases Earnings Results

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter worth $165,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Further Reading

