Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Strong Earnings

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $640.45 and last traded at $640.45. Approximately 15,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 78,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $596.60.

The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $588.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.95.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

