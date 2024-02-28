OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading Up 13.5% on Strong Earnings

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) shot up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.98. 191,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 718,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at OraSure Technologies

In other news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $194,238.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 10.1 %

The company has a market cap of $568.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.