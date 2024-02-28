Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celsius in a report released on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 140.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. Celsius has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $68.95.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $5,484,250.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,576,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,749,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,318 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

