Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Earnings Results

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bandwidth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 1,062,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,654. The stock has a market cap of $441.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,564 shares of company stock worth $89,061 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 75.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 731.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

