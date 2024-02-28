Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 452,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,219. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DNLI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

