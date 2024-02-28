Truist Financial Increases Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $115.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Light & Wonder stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 212,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $389,375,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 507,169 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.