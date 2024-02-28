Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Leonardo DRS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. 123,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. Leonardo DRS has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,890,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 299,275 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 128,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

