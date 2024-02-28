Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.35-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.350-5.950 EPS.
Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ HURN traded down $4.64 on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. 36,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $113.31.
In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $31,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,949.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,538 shares of company stock worth $1,719,623. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
