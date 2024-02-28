Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.35-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.350-5.950 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ HURN traded down $4.64 on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. 36,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $113.31.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $31,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,949.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,538 shares of company stock worth $1,719,623. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.