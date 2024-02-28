Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $8.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

CLVT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLVT

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 838,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.