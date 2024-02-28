FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) PT Lowered to $18.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

FSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

FSK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 828,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,112. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.