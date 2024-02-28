Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

LNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

NASDAQ:LNW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.82. 212,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $101.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

