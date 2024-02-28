Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

EB traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. 2,536,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,477. The stock has a market cap of $571.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.60. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,587 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,551 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,705,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

