JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $14.50

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MFIC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 44,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

