J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $128.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.43.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SJM traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.50. The stock had a trading volume of 447,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,304. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,073.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

