Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after buying an additional 314,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,834,000 after buying an additional 278,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $250.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $258.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

