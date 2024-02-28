Operose Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 275 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 275 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $218.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

