Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $19,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TRV opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.