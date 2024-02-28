Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter.

PSTV stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

