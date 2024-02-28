Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.603-$1.618 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.150-3.250 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.22.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.