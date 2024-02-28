Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65 to $4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 538.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

