Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stellus Capital Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,583,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 76,208 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 585.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 65,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.