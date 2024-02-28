Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

RIGL stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $261.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.90. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,421,362 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,632,700 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,466,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 1,463,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 209.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,311,254 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIGL. StockNews.com downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

