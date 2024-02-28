Allient (ALNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Allient Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Allient stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.58. Allient has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79.

Get Allient alerts:

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.