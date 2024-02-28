Allient (ALNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.
Allient Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Allient stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.58. Allient has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79.
About Allient
