Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 30.9 %

HIMS stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $92,511.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $71,943.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,881 in the last ninety days. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $17,391,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

