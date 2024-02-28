IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE IEX opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average of $210.44. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $237.27.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
