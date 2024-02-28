Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,127.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average is $116.64. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $172.81.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

