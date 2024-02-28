Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company Cut by Analyst (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Lion Electric Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of TSE:LEV opened at C$2.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.10.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
