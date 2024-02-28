Roth Capital Weighs in on LKQ Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LKQ in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of LKQ opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 16.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in LKQ by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,182,000 after buying an additional 844,188 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 16.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

