Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bel Fuse Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BELFB. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $654.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

