Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Reduced by Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,819,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

