Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.24. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.88%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

