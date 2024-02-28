Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance
NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.24. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.88%.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.