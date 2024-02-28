Asensus Surgical (ASXC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th.

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.43. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASXC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Asensus Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 193,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 669,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 44,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Featured Stories

