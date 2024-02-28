INmune Bio (INMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Thursday, February 29th.

INmune Bio Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ INMB opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

