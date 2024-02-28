Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.97.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
