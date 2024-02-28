Issuer Direct (ISDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.89. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISDR. TheStreet cut shares of Issuer Direct from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Issuer Direct in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

