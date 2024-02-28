Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,616 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 109,059 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

