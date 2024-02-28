Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

