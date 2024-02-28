Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $568.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.