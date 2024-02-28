Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Stake Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 231,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 40,561 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 705,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.