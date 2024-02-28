O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after acquiring an additional 446,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,780,000 after acquiring an additional 423,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,070,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,070,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,540 shares of company stock worth $9,482,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.