O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 890 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $267.95 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $270.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average of $233.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.