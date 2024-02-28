O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,390 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 138.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Infosys by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

INFY opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

