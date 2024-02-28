O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163,380 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

