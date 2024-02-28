O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 10,728 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average of $127.84. The stock has a market cap of $176.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $159.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,537. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

