Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,711 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 82,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.2 %

TPR stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

